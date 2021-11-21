Buffalo restaurant offering free Thanksgiving meal for senior citizens

This is the time of giving, and Park Vue Restaurant is ready to give senior citizens a free Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Any senior citizen 70 or older can receive a free Thanksgiving meal from Park Vue Restaurant. The dinner will be delivered or picked up from the restaurant on South Crossman Street between 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Owner Harrita West said "we have a restaurant, we can feed as many seniors as we can get volunteers to help us feed. "

West and her mother, Schenita Williams, co-owner, are donating 50 dinners. They want to help those who are not able to cook for themselves.

Some organizations have volunteered time to help and vendors have donated some products.

"We just want to give back to the community, especially to the seniors. We're trying to do as much as we can to enhance this neighborhood and our senior citizens," Williams said.

When West was younger, she would get dinner for her grandmother and other seniors who had an impact on her life.

Anyone can sign a senior citizen up on-line by going to the restaurant's website. Click here for Park Vue Restaurant.

The owners will compile a list and serve as many as they possible can. "We want to do as many as we possibly can, I just want people to be happy, thankful, and I am grateful that we can do this," said Williams.

The meal will consist of fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, potato salad, dressing, cornbread, cranberry sauce and a slice of cake.