commUNITY spotlight: Park Vue Soul Food Restaurant

An old German restaurant in Buffalo is now home to a soul food restaurant with a menu that is mouth-watering.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Park Vue Soul Food Restaurant is at the end of South Crossman in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood.

It's the old Scharf's Schiller Park restaurant.

Now a mother and daughter, both professionals outside the restaurant, wanted to take a shot and bringing back the neighborhood.

"Our specialty is fried haddock fish, and our fried ribs, they fly out the door," said co-owner Schenita Williams, who also brags about their macaroni and cheese and "spicy greens and spicy green beans."

Restaurant Impossible did a total makeover of the restaurant last November. They learned a lot.

"When you prep, and you have everything ready, and you can line it up and go. I always tell my daughter OK, it's time to go, let's get it, get it," Williams said.

Added Harrita West, daughter and co-owner: "We rock the kitchen by ourselves most times. When we cook, we are in there dancing, we're in there singing, we're having fun, we're enjoying what we're doing, so it truly is from the soul, and we need some place affordable for people in the community to come."

West is a banker, and her mother is a teacher. "She loves her students," and she would make food for them before the coronavirus pandemic arrived last year.

Park Vue restaurant is located at 34 South Crossman Street in Buffalo.