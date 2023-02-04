Bills offseason: fall opponents, key dates to know

A lot will happen before next season, but there are some things we do know that won't change.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the Super Bowl set, 30 NFL teams are looking toward the offseason in an attempt to get there next season.

That includes the Buffalo Bills, who have made the playoffs four straight years and in five of the past six seasons.

A lot will change before next season, and with that in mind, let's run through the things we do know. For starters, the Bills know who they will play next season. There will be eight games in Orchard Park, eight on the road, plus one "home" game in London.

All AFC East teams will play all AFC West and NFC East opponents. As it happens, the Bills will play both Super Bowl teams on the road.

Teams coming to Orchard Park include the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.

The Bills will hit the road for games with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.

As for key dates, here are some to keep in mind:

Feb. 28 to March 6: The NFL Scouting Combine is held in Indianapolis.

March 7: Colleges begin hosting pro days.

March 13-15: Teams can start to negotiate with impending unrestricted free agents.

March 15: All teams must be under the NFL's 2023 salary cap. The new NFL year begins, meaning that unrestricted free agent contracts and trades worked out in advance can proceed.

March 26-29: The annual league meeting is held in Phoenix.

April 27-29: The NFL Draft is held in Kansas City.

One date not mentioned: The NFL's release date for the 2023 schedule.