Bills release training camp dates and times

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills on Friday announced the dates and times for training camp, which will be held at St. John Fisher University in Rochester.
The first day of training camp will be on Wednesday, July 26 at 9:45 a.m., and tickets to attend the open sessions will be available on June 26.
The full training camp practice schedule is shown below:
- Wednesday, July 26, 9:45 a.m., open to the public
- Thursday, July 27, 9:45 a.m., open to the public
- Friday, July 28, 9:45 a.m., open to the public
- Sunday, July 30, 9:45 a.m., open to the public
- Monday, July 31, 9:45 a.m., open to the public
- Tuesday, August 1, 9:45 a.m., open to the public
- Thursday, August 3, 9:45 a.m., open to the public
- Friday, August 4, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Return of Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium; open to the public
- Sunday, August 6, 11:45 a.m., open to the public
- Monday, August 7, 9:45 a.m., closed to the public
- Wednesday, August 9, 9:45 a.m., open to the public
- Thursday, August 10, 9:45 a.m., open to the public
The Bills will then host the Indianapolis Colts on August 12 at 1 p.m. in their first of three preseason games.