Bills release training camp dates and times

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills on Friday announced the dates and times for training camp, which will be held at St. John Fisher University in Rochester.

The first day of training camp will be on Wednesday, July 26 at 9:45 a.m., and tickets to attend the open sessions will be available on June 26.

The full training camp practice schedule is shown below:

Wednesday, July 26, 9:45 a.m., open to the public

Thursday, July 27, 9:45 a.m., open to the public

Friday, July 28, 9:45 a.m., open to the public

Sunday, July 30, 9:45 a.m., open to the public

Monday, July 31, 9:45 a.m., open to the public

Tuesday, August 1, 9:45 a.m., open to the public

Thursday, August 3, 9:45 a.m., open to the public

Friday, August 4, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Return of Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium; open to the public

Sunday, August 6, 11:45 a.m., open to the public

Monday, August 7, 9:45 a.m., closed to the public

Wednesday, August 9, 9:45 a.m., open to the public

Thursday, August 10, 9:45 a.m., open to the public