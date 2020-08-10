x
Aquarium of Niagara unveiling new interactive exhibit

The M&T Bank Shark and Ray Bay is a place where visitors can interact with sharks, stingrays, crabs and more

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is unveiling a brand new COVID-safe interactive exhibit on Thursday that allows visitors to get up close and personal with some marine animals. 

The Aquarium will offer a first look at its new M&T Bank Shark and Ray Bay Thursday afternoon. The hands-on exhibit will allow guests to interact with stingrays, sharks, crabs and other marine invertebrates.  

The Aquarium started constriction on the nearly $2 million project back in September of 2019. This new exhibit will join the facility's more than 120 species of marine life. It is expected to be the second-largest exhibit in the Aquarium's history. 

To learn more about the new exhibit, click here