Aquarium of Niagara unveiling new interactive exhibit

The M&T Bank Shark and Ray Bay is a place where visitors can interact with sharks, stingrays, crabs and more

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is unveiling a brand new COVID-safe interactive exhibit on Thursday that allows visitors to get up close and personal with some marine animals.

The Aquarium will offer a first look at its new M&T Bank Shark and Ray Bay Thursday afternoon. The hands-on exhibit will allow guests to interact with stingrays, sharks, crabs and other marine invertebrates.

The Aquarium started constriction on the nearly $2 million project back in September of 2019. This new exhibit will join the facility's more than 120 species of marine life. It is expected to be the second-largest exhibit in the Aquarium's history.

#TBT to when we broke ground on M&T Bank Shark & Ray Bay! We're getting VERY close to opening the exhibit. Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/LFalh6A9xw — Aquarium of Niagara (@AqNiagara) October 1, 2020