Unique orange lobster found in shipment at Tops to be adopted by Aquarium of Niagara

The lobster, who name is now “Larry,” is estimated to be between 5-7 years old and weighs 1.3 pounds.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A unique-colored lobster found at a local grocery store is going to have a new home, safe from human consumption.

The Aquarium of Niagara announced Friday that they will adopt an orange colored lobster that was found in a seafood shipment from the Tops Market located on Transit Road in Lockport.

“My assistant manager opened the box, looked at him, and thought, ‘who put a cooked lobster in with the regular lobsters,’” said Tops Friendly Markets Seafood Manager Margie McKenzie in a press release. “She did a Google search and realized orange lobsters are pretty rare. We just want him to have a permanent home and not end up on someone’s dinner plate.”

The lobster, who name is now “Larry,” is estimated to be between 5-7 years old and weighs 1.3 pounds. He came to Western New York by way of Boston after he was caught in Maine.

“We have seen that our visitors have become increasingly less interested in goods and services, and instead seek out interactive experiences,” said Aquarium of Niagara Executive Director Gary Siddall. “Ambassador animals provide educational and inspiring experiences that inspire future scientists and foster a desire to protect the aquatic world.”

He is expected to be transferred to the Aquarium next week.