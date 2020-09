If you are in need of bottled water, it will be available at the Village Department of Public Works at 176 Eagle Street on Tuesday and Thursday.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — While Fredonia makes repairs to its water filtration system, residents are encouraged to boil their water. The Village of Fredonia will also be distributing bottled water.

