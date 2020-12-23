Former Congressman Chris Collins pardoned by President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — According to CNN's Jim Acosta, ex-Congressman Chris Collins has been fully pardoned by President Donald Trump.
Chris Collins used to represent the New York 27th congressional district, and pled guilty in 2019 to charges related to insider trading, including conspiracy to commit securities fraud and making a false statement.
He was sentenced to serve 26 months in prison, one-year supervised release and a $200,000 fine. He delayed serving his sentence with the appeal of coronavirus concerns, until October when he reported to a federal prison camp in Florida.
Collins had leaked information about a failed drug trial to his son and the father of his son's fiancé. He also lied to the FBI.
This comes the same day former California Congressman Duncan Hunter, George Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan, according to Acosta.