Former Congressman Chris Collins pardoned by President Trump

Chris Collins used to represent the New York 27th congressional district, and pled guilty in 2019 to charges related to insider trading.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — According to CNN's Jim Acosta, ex-Congressman Chris Collins has been fully pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Chris Collins used to represent the New York 27th congressional district, and pled guilty in 2019 to charges related to insider trading, including conspiracy to commit securities fraud and making a false statement.

Collins had leaked information about a failed drug trial to his son and the father of his son's fiancé. He also lied to the FBI.