Food drive planned before Artpark concert on Tuesday night

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A concert will serve as the backdrop to a food drive Tuesday evening.

StockTheFreezer.com is an online frozen meal order service that is run by the owners of Osteria 166 in Buffalo and Villaggio in Ellicottville.

“The incredible work FeedMore WNY does in our community, and the important need for their services, has been front and center for everyone to see, especially over the past few months,” Nick Pitillo, who owns Osteria 166, Villaggio and StockTheFreezer.com, said in a statement.

Pitillo said he approached Artpark officials and Tedeschi Trucks Band about the possibility of holding a food drive after seeing that the 12-time Grammy Award winners had something similar before a show in Atlanta.

Concert-goers are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items before Tuesday's show, from 3 to 8 p.m. Food collection boxes will be placed at upper and lower gate entrances.

Organizers say the most-needed items include:

cereal

peanut or other nut butters

canned protein (tuna /chicken)

canned soups

stews and chili

canned fruit and vegetables

canned or dried beans

pasta and rice

spaghetti sauce

baby food, formula and diapers.

"When I reached out to my friends Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, our friends at FeedMore WNY and to Artpark with the idea of a food drive, they were all in," Pitillo said. "Seeing how the band embraced the idea and our community, we wanted to do more than just help organize the effort."