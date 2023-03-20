Firefighters respond to fire near Central Terminal

Firefighters responded to a fire behind Central Terminal around 9 p.m. Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters responded Monday evening to a fire on 20 Milburn Street, which is a construction site right near the Central Terminal. Crews were at the scene around 9 p.m. Monday night.

2 On Your Side was on scene and witnessed firefighters struggling to stage for the fire, which was difficult to access. A second alarm was called in to Broadway to stage and bring equipment up to respond.

2 On Your Side spoke with Buffalo Fire who tells us a pile of materials went up in flames; such as tires, equipment and vehicles.

Damage is estimated to be around $50,000.