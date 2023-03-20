Study shows volunteer firefighters save taxpayers $4.7 billion a year

The study was prepared by the group "Resolution Economics."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new economic impact study released on Monday by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York shows volunteer firefighters help save taxpayers $4.7 billion a year through their services.

The study was prepared by the group "Resolution Economics" and is the second study in the last ten years to examine the economic impact of the state's volunteer firefighters.

The report showed that 93% of New York's 1,604 fire departments are volunteer based. The state would have to hire 31,058 full-time paid firefighters to get the same coverage as the volunteers.

“Volunteer firefighters exemplify the best of New York: courage, service, and sacrifice. Not only do volunteer firefighters save lives and protect property, but they also save millions of dollars of taxpayer money that can be put to use serving their communities in countless other capacities," New York State Association of Counties President Michael E. Zurlo said. "The report released by FASNY highlights the critical need for the State of New York to invest in the volunteer fire community to ensure New Yorkers have access to reliable and effective fire service and that our communities continue to benefit from the dedication and generosity of these brave men and women."

Added FASNY secretary John D’Alessandro, "This study provides some context when we talk to state leaders about giving us more tools, more incentives to attract people to the volunteer fire service and to retain the ones they have."

D'Alessandro was on the Town Hall to talk more about the economic impact study, the decrease in volunteer firefighters, and what's being done to recruit and retain more firefighters.

“This report underscores the importance and value of the volunteer firefighting service to New York,” FASNY President Edward Tase, Jr. said.