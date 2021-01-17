Firefighters respond to overnight fire in Niagara County

A fire broke out overnight at a trailer on Lockport Road in the Town of Porter. No injuries have been reported.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Firefighters from the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company were called to Lockport Road in the Town of Porter overnight for reports of a trailer fire.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center says it received a 911 call about the fire around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered an active fire in an enclosed trailer, which was located behind a garage at 1828 Lockport Road.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the trailer was unoccupied when the fire started, and no injuries were reported. However, both the trailer and the contents inside were heavily damaged.

No estimated value of loss has been provided at this time.