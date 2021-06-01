Crews battle large overnight fire in Niagara Falls

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning in the 400 block of 20th St.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Crews are on the scene of a large house fire in the City of Niagara Falls.

Details right now are very limited. We know that the fire first started just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of 20th St.. At least one home on the block was fully engulfed in flames, a neighboring home was also damaged.

2 On Your Side is working to find out if everyone made it out safely and what caused the fire.

Firefighters have the 400 block of 20th St. blocked off while they continue to put out hot spots. People are asked to avoid that area.