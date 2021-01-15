Fire damages Niagara County restaurant

Fire crews were called out Friday morning to the Greek Cuisine Restaurant on Ridge Road in the Town of Hartland.

HARTLAND, N.Y. — Volunteer fire crews from Gasport, Hartland and Wright's Corners were called out Friday morning to put out the flames at a restaurant in the Town of Hartland.

The call came in shortly before 7 a.m. for the Greek Cuisine Restaurant on Ridge Road. When they got there, firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen and the building's fire suppression system engaged.

The building suffered heavy smoke damage. No one was there at the time, and there were no injuries reported by officials.