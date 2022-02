According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, the fire broke out at a vacant house around 7:45 a.m Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Firefighters put out a blaze early Monday morning on Grape Street in the City of Buffalo.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, the fire broke out at a vacant house around 7:45 a.m. and spread throughout the home.

Damage to the house is estimated at $50,000. Emergency demolition has been ordered.