50 new Buffalo firefighters sworn in on Friday

Buffalo's newest firefighters are scheduled to begin their official 20-week training on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a memorable day for some of the bravest among us, as 50 new Buffalo firefighters were sworn in Friday afternoon.

And while they are just getting started, some of the more seasoned members of the department climbed the ranks Friday as well, serving as role models and inspiration for the next generation of Buffalo firefighters.

"The journey is just starting, but at the end of it, I'm sure I'll be very, very excited to be a part of that legacy. And I want to add and contribute to this community," said George Arthur III, a firefighter recruit.

Buffalo's newest firefighters are scheduled to begin their official 20-week training on Monday.