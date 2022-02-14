Mother, daughter killed in 2-alarm Buffalo fire

Police say four firefighters sustained injuries in the blaze and were taken to ECMC to be treated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A two-alarm fire broke out early Monday morning in the City of Buffalo killing two people.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, firefighters were called to a residence on Weiss Street around 1:30 a.m. A mother and daughter were both killed in the blaze.

The mother has been identified as a woman in her early 30s. The child's age has not been provided at this time. Two dogs were also killed in the fire.

Police say four firefighters sustained injuries in the blaze and were taken to ECMC to be treated.