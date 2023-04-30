Fire at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino causes brief business interruption

The fire began around 7 a.m. Sunday in a second-floor storage area at the downtown Buffalo casino.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino briefly suspended operations Sunday morning, due to a fire on the property.

The fire began around 7 a.m. Sunday in a second-floor storage area at the downtown Buffalo casino. A City of Buffalo spokesperson said the damage was estimated at $100,000.

"The fire was quickly extinguished by casino personnel and the Buffalo Fire Department. The casino temporarily suspended operations to deal with water related to the response," Seneca Gaming Corporation told 2 On Your Side.

The casino resumed normal operations around noon. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, a city spokesperson said.

In the overnight hours, the Buffalo Fire Department also responded to a home fire in North Buffalo that displaced four adults.