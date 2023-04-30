4 adults being helped by Red Cross after North Buffalo house fire

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Greeley Street, near Hertel and Elmwood avenues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four adults are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire tore through their North Buffalo home overnight.

A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo told 2 On Your Side it happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Greeley Street, near Hertel and Elmwood avenues.

The Buffalo Fire Department determined that it started on the second floor, and it caused $250,000 in damages.

The cause is under investigation.

On Saturday, the Red Cross assisted four other people after a fire tore through a home in North Buffalo, this one on Parker Avenue. The damage of that fire was estimated at $225,000.