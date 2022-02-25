Crews put out fire at Boston Hotel's Steak and Crab House in Lancaster

Crews were able keep the fire contained to the kitchen, but the rest of building does have smoke and water damage.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews helping to put out a kitchen fire at the Boston Hotel's Steak and Crab House on Genesee Street in Lancaster.

Bowmansville fire officials say it started around 1 p.m.

Everyone who was inside got out safely.