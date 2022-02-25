Crews put out fire at Boston Hotel's Steak and Crab House in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews helping to put out a kitchen fire at the Boston Hotel's Steak and Crab House on Genesee Street in Lancaster.
Bowmansville fire officials say it started around 1 p.m.
Crews were able keep the fire contained to the kitchen, but the rest of building does have smoke and water damage.
Everyone who was inside got out safely.
When volunteers arrived, smoke was showing, and the fire broke through from the stove into the ceiling and outside of the building. From there, crews were able to contain damage to the kitchen area.