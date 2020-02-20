BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early Thursday morning Buffalo Fire crews responded to a house fire at the corner of Maryland Street and Whitney Place.

The fire was reported at about 3:00 a.m. Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour before the fire was determined to be under control.

Maryland Street is closed between Whitney Place and 10th Street while crews are still on scene.

At this time, we don't know if there was anybody in the house, if any firefighters were injured or the amount of damage the fire caused. We will update this story as we learn more.

