BUFFALO, N.Y. — A small fire broke out at the Buffalo Zoo's former elephant habitat, near the main gate, Monday evening, according to officials from the zoo.

The zoo says their on-site security team discovered the small outdoor fire around 5:20 p.m. and immediately called 911. They say the fire was put out quickly and no animals or people were injured.

Buffalo Fire officials say the fire was accidental. The zoo was working on minor demolition work earlier in the day, which appears to have caused the fire. The Buffalo Zoo added that restoration of the area will begin soon.

The zoo will reopen Tuesday morning for its regular hours.

Julie R. Snyder

