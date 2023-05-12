x
Fire causes $600,000 in damage to Amherst home

Officials responded to a fire on Woodbury Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Credit: Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department and the Snyder Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday night.

Officials were called around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a fire on Woodbury Drive.

The Snyder Fire Department located the fire in the attic. They were assisted by the Getzville, Eggertsville, Main Transit and Williamsville Fire Departments. 

The Amherst Police Department estimates that $350,000 in damage was cause to the structure and $250,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

