Buffalo Fire called to apartment fire on Parkside Avenue

The call came around 1:30 p.m. for a fire at Parkview Place Apartments on Parkside Avenue, across from the Buffalo Zoo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in North Buffalo Monday afternoon.

The call came around 1:30 p.m. for a fire at Parkview Garden Apartments on Parkside Avenue, across from the Buffalo Zoo.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control. Two units suffered fire damage.

Investigators are still on the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was hurt.