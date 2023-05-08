Widow of fallen Buffalo Firefighter files notice of claim against city and fire department

Jason Arno died while battling a fire at 745 Main Street on March 1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wife of fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno has filed a notice of claim against the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Fire Department.

Sarah-Liz Tierney filed the notice of claim on April 20.

Jason Arno died while battling a fire at 745 Main Street on March 1.

Investigators believe Arno was killed by collapsing debris. Investigators are looking into whether the collapse was triggered by a backdraft, which caused a fiery explosion, or if the collapse occurred first.

The notice claim is for conscious pain and suffering, fear of impending death, wrongful death, loss of enjoyment of life, past and future lost wages, medical expenses, funeral expenses, lost pension benefits, lost social security benefits, loss of consortium, loss of household services, loss of parental care, nurturing and guidance and attorney fees.

The claim references that the city and/ or fire department failed to "properly and/or sufficiently train and/or supervise Jason Arno and his supervisors..." relevant safety procedures, and for "failing to follow proper mayday, bailout, evacuation and/or man down procedures."

Arno was a three-year member of the Buffalo Fire Department. He served with Engine 2, which is housed on Virginia Street in Buffalo. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind a three-year-old daughter.

