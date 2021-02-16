Buffalo, Niagara Falls DPW crews work to clear roads for morning commute

WNY could see between 7 to 10 inches of snowfall Monday night into Tuesday. There could be more in Niagara Co. DPW crews to clear roads for the morning commute.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is expecting to see heavy snow late Monday night into Tuesday afternoon. Storm Team 2 is predicting Western New York could see anywhere between 7 and 10 inches of widespread snowfall.

There may be more to the north in Niagara Falls and Niagara County.

Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn said DPW crews spent Monday preparing for the snow event.

Finn said this storm is not expected to be a wind event, he said crews are anticipating anywhere between 15 to 20 mph winds overnight which he said should not create any additional hazards for the Skyway or Buffalo waterfront.

When asked about the city's current salt supply, Finn said the DPW has used what would normally be used for an average winter at this time of the season, but said it is not over yet.

With the heavy snowfall, anticipate difficult travel conditions and impacts for the Tuesday morning commute, including slippery and snow covered roads.

Finn said the main focus overnight Monday will be clearing the roads for the morning commute.

"Our crews will be working to keep those mains and secondary's open for emergency access as well as travel that everyone can expect tomorrow," Finn said. "With the forecast, it would certainly be smart for motorists to plan for extra time, we'll know more in the morning once the actual snowfall hits, but as far as anyone who has appointments or something to do tomorrow I'd advise to plan extra time for your travel."

In the City of Niagara Falls there could be additional accumulation this time around so they're prepared there as well, according to DPW Director David Kinney.

"I also got people on standby," Kinney said. "So I have 12 trucks available to me. And if I need more people in I'll just call them and they'll come in and we'll put more trucks out."

Elsewhere in Niagara County, the Town of Lewiston Highway Superintendent Dave Trane says they were also making preparations.