Niagara County postpones COVID-19 second dose vaccine clinic

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health announced it is postponing Tuesday's vaccination clinic at the Kenan Center due to the incoming snowstorm.
The clinic was for those scheduled to receive their second dose. All appointments can be rescheduled for Wednesday or Thursday at the Kenan Center.
If you had an appointment on Tuesday, you will receive an email from the Niagara County Department of Health with registration links to secure a time slot for Wednesday or Thursday. For those that have second dose appointments for Wednesday or Thursday already, officials are advising you to keep your appointment time and date.