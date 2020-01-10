Fight for equality continues inside New York State courtrooms

The Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission has been fighting for diversity, equity and racial justice in courtrooms across New York State for 30 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Diversity and equality, two subjects that have been on people’s minds for months, for some people even centuries.

Historically, courtrooms in America have been all but diverse. The bench has not reflected the overwhelming majority of people who stand before it.

Thanks to people like former Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, and Franklin H. Williams, a fellow civil rights leader and lawyer who worked to push Marshall’s efforts in ensuring that people of color were treated fairly in the court system, significant strides have been made when it comes to diversifying the system.

And yet, despite their legacy and work, America has a long way to go when it comes to leveling the playing field in the courtroom.

Justice Shirley Troutman is the only African-American serving as an Associate Justice for the Appellate Division Fourth Department and says, “In order for people to have confidence in the courts, they courts should be reflective of everybody in our society."

That's why, thirty years ago, in an effort to ensure equal justice in New York State Courts, the Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission was founded.

"Courts should be reflective of everybody in our society and that is the mission of the Commission," Justice Troutman says. "We take daily efforts to make sure that the community is aware that there are civil service exams, that there non-competitive employment opportunities available and that we welcome concerns regarding people's experience in our courts."

As Co-Chair of the Commission, Justice Troutman and her fellow commissioners travel up-and-down New York State. Their goal is to get the courts to reflect the the communities they sit in and serve in. It's a goal fellow Commissioner and Judge Honorable Craig Hannah says is crucial.

"Obviously you can have diversity, but if the people don't have a voice in the situation, equity and inclusion, than you just have another voice in the room."

Last Thursday, a virtual program was held entitled "The Importance of Diversity and Inclusion in Our Courts," judges and court employees in the Eighth Judicial District met with the Commissioners of that same district to learn more about how they can do more when it comes to promoting fairness and racial equality in their own courtrooms.

Statistically speaking, communities of color have been incarcerated at a disproportionate rate, black men in particular.

"From the front to the courtroom most times, justice doesn't look like them," Justice Troutman says.

As a result, there is a lack of trust between minorities and the judicial system.

While more work has yet to be done, both Commissioners say, everyday is an opportunity to right a wrong and it all starts with accountability and open-mindedness.