BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers gathered Saturday morning to help Villa Maria College's seventh annual Feed My Starving Children MobilePack.

Four two-hour packing sessions will be held at the school's athletic center, at 240 Pine Ridge Road. One session was on Friday night, and the other three were scheduled for Saturday.

The goal is to have nearly 800 volunteers place rice, vitamin powder, dehydrated vegetables and soy flakes into bags. That would help make 150,000 meals that will be shipped to hungry children from Honduras to Haiti, the Philippines, and elsewhere.

In terms of fundraising, event planners had reached $16,030 as of Saturday morning. The goal is to raise $32,503.

