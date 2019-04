BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local students are raising money for cancer research.

Canisius High School and Nardin Academy are holding a Relay for Life event on Saturday.

It's being held at the Kennedy Field House on Delaware Avenue from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Activities include a hot dog eating contest, ping-pong, and an exotic animal show.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

31 state-owned properties to be redeveloped in the Falls

BPS Superintendent charged with traffic violations

Starpoint Central School District bans plastic straws