2 people found dead following Chautauqua County house fire

GERRY, N.Y. — Two people were found dead inside a house following a Chautauqua County fire on Sunday morning.

Jeffrey and Judith Church, both 66, were found dead inside their Town of Gerry home.

Fire officials later found their bodies inside the home.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is attempting to determine the origin and cause of the fire. An investigation is ongoing.