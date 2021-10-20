Pace picks up for fall cleanup efforts across City of Buffalo

Workers were cleaning up the leaves and sweeping the streets. They started on the city's East Side, then made their way over to the city's West Side.

"Being proactive is really important," Finn said. "With all this type of work, we never know when a major storm is going to come and flush all the leaves down into the drains and cause flooding, so being proactive and staying ahead of it is our plan, taking advantage of good weather days like today, so we can stay ahead of it and prevent major issues from happening."