Halloween in Niagara Falls will be observed on Sunday, October 31

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The mayor of Niagara Falls announced Saturday that Halloween will be celebrated Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The City of Niagara Falls urges that residents plan ways to celebrate Halloween this year, but asks that residents use caution and common sense when deciding how to spend the holiday weekend.

The city also wants to remind residents that those who are not vaccinated are still being required to wear masks in public settings and that costume masks are not considered to be suitable substitutes for cloth masks.