BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo high school teacher is under arrest after a search of his Williamsvillle residence found seven homemade explosives, two rifles, five shotguns, a pistol and drugs.

Michael Masecchia, 53, is facing numerous charges. Among them, maintaining a drug-involved residence and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

Investigators from Homeland Security, the FBI and both the Erie and Niagara County Sheriff's offices executed a search warrant last Friday at Masecchia's home on Main Street, right across the street from Williamsville South High School.

In addition to the guns and explosives, the criminal complaint says the following items were seized:

various ammunition for the firearms

three mason jars containing marijuana

various steroids in liquid and tablet form

hypodermic needles

THC edibles

cannabis syrup

two grams of a white powder substance believed to be cocaine

Tylenol with Codeine tablets

suspected hashish

a digital scale

a suspected marijuana cigarette

numerous plastic bags and small bottles containing marijuana

four cell phones

Close to $28,000 in cash was also found hidden in clothing and rubber banded in two bundles.

Erie County Sheriff's records show one of the shotguns found was reported stolen back in September, 2015.

The criminal complaint says information developed through the course of the investigation shows Masecchia has allegedly been involved in the growing and distribution of significant amounts of marijuana for at least the past 20 years.

Masecchia made an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Michael J. Roemer and was released with conditions.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Masecchia was a teacher at International Prep at Grover Cleveland High School, and that his arrest was part of a much larger investigation.

2 On Your Side has reached out to the Buffalo School district for more information on Masecchia's teaching history and current employment status.

Read the full criminal complaint below.