Pressure Drop Brewing releasing 'Lyam's Lager' to benefit Oishei Children's Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pressure Drop Brewing is releasing a new beer this weekend to raise money for John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

Pressure Drop's newest creation is called "Lyam's Lager," which was named in memory of Lyam Frank a former patient at Oishei.

Lyam was born on May 16, 2011 and was diagnosed with volvulus, which required specialty care from Oishei Children's Hospital. Joe and Robyn Frank, Lyam's parents, knew they wanted to give back to Oishei in a special way, and teamed up with Pressure Drop Brewing to do so.

"That is where Lyam’s Lager comes from. It is a testament to the work and specialized care the doctors and nurses at Children's provide. Especially the nurses who sacrificed personal time by staying with the family for almost 72 hours during their hospital stay," Pressure Drop said in a press release.

Starting Saturday, June 4, "Lyam's Lager" will be sold at bars, restaurants and stores around the Buffalo area. According to Pressure Drop, the light beer will be available at the brewery's tasting room at 1672 Elmwood Ave. starting at 11 a.m.

“We are absolutely honored that the Frank’s chose our brewery to collaborate with to make this beer,” says CEO and Head Brewer, Karl Kolbe.