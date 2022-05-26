Ex-Sabre Rasmus Ristolainen sells Waterfront Village townhouse to a current Sabre

Jokiharju paid $1.05 million for the 3,557-square-foot townhouse on Ojibawa Circle, according to a May 25 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The townhouse went on the market in mid-April for $1.1 million and was brokered by sisters Jackie and Erica Kane of Gurney Becker & Bourne.

Ristolainen, who was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers by the Sabres in July 2021 and recently signed a five-year contract with the Flyers, paid $935,000 for the townhome when he bought it from 1094 Group LLC, an Ellicott Development Co. affiliate, in May 2017. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.