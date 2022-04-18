Former Sabre Rasmus Ristolainen puts Waterfront Village townhome up for sale

Rasmus Ristolainen, a defenseman and former first-round pick of the Sabres, has listed his three-bedroom townhouse at 51 Ojibawa Circle for $1.1 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another former Buffalo Sabres player has put his Waterfront Village townhouse on the market.

Rasmus Ristolainen, a defenseman and former first-round pick of the Sabres, has listed his three-bedroom townhouse at 51 Ojibawa Circle for $1.1 million, according to a listing by Erica Kane, a broker with Gurney Becker & Bourne, that went live April 13.

Ristolainen, who was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in July, recently signed a five-year contract with the Flyers.