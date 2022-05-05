Price drops on Jack Eichel's Waterfront Village townhome

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has reduced the asking price for his Waterfront Village townhouse by slightly more than $100,000.

The listing price for Eichel’s vacant townhouse at 29 Ojibwa Circle, has dropped from $1.3 million to $1,199,999, according to a May 5 post on the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors multiple listing system. The six-year-old townhouse went into the ML system on Dec. 21, slightly more than one month after Eichel was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.