Price drops on Jack Eichel's Waterfront Village townhome

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has reduced the asking price for his Waterfront Village townhouse by slightly more than $100,000.
The listing price for Eichel’s vacant townhouse at 29 Ojibwa Circle, has dropped from $1.3 million to $1,199,999, according to a May 5 post on the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors multiple listing system. The six-year-old townhouse went into the ML system on Dec. 21, slightly more than one month after Eichel was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Giavanna Rossi from Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is listed as the broker.
