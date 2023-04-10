Free pet vaccine clinics being held in May for Erie County

The Erie County Department of Health is holding a free rabies vaccine clinic next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your pet is in need of an updated rabies vaccine and you live in Erie County, a free vaccine clinic is coming up.

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is holding two next month.

The first takes place Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Kenmore at the Town of Tonawanda Highway Garage on 450 Woodward Avenue.

The second takes place Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ECC South on 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Building 7, in Orchard Park.

People may bring dogs, cats and ferrets 3 months of age and older. Up to three pets may be brought to an appointment.

Appointments for the clinics can be made on the ECDOH website and assistance is available by calling 716-961-6800.

Pets need to be in a carrier or on a collar and short, non-retractable leash.

Previous vaccination records are required to get a three-year vaccination certification, a one-year vaccination certification will be presented in the absence of records.