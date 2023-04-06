Erie County Sheriff's Office Sergeant performs CPR to save passenger along Delaware Avenue

Sergeant Amborski was flagged down by a driver on Delaware Avenue whose passenger had stopped breathing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff's Office helped save a life by performing CPR on the side of the road.

On Tuesday, Sergeant Amborski was driving back to the holding center in a marked Erie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle when he was flagged down by a driver on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver's passenger had slumped over and was not breathing.

Sergeant Amborski did not detect a pulse and recognized the passenger was in cardiac arrest. He had the driver call 911 while he moved the passenger to the sidewalk to start CPR.

Sergeant Amborski performed CPR until Kenmore fire and EMS arrived. EMS deployed an AED, and respiratory care was established.