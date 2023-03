A person who is believed to be the homeowner was found dead in the house.

HOLLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Fire Unit is looking at a fire that claimed a life.

Around 11:20 p.m. on Monday, deputies and the Holland and Wales fire companies responded to a fire at 13553 Strykersville Road in the Town of Wales

A person who is believed to be the homeowner was found dead in the house.