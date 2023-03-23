Erie County Deputy assaulted while delivering food at the holding center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's Deputy was assaulted at the Erie County Holding Center while delivering a food tray on Wednesday, according to officials.
Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported the deputy was delivering food to Jonathan Williams around 4 p.m. When the deputy started to leave, Williams allegedly attacked him from behind. Williams punched him in the face, head and neck multiple times.
The deputy restrained Williams and when other deputies arrived, Williams was place in handcuffs.
Williams was arrested and charged with a felony count of second degree assault. He was being held without bail following his arrest by Buffalo Police on murder and weapons charges.