Erie County Deputy assaulted while delivering food at the holding center

The alleged attacker has been charged with second degree assault.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's Deputy was assaulted at the Erie County Holding Center while delivering a food tray on Wednesday, according to officials.

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported the deputy was delivering food to Jonathan Williams around 4 p.m. When the deputy started to leave, Williams allegedly attacked him from behind. Williams punched him in the face, head and neck multiple times.

The deputy restrained Williams and when other deputies arrived, Williams was place in handcuffs.