Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat safety check Saturday in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance.

The free event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northtown Volvo Cars Buffalo located at 8135 Main Street, near Transit Road, in Springville.

Deputies will be at the car dealership to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations. Deputies will also be offering inspections and will provide instructions for proper installations

According to the sheriff's office, the Northtown Automotive Companies has purchased $3,000 worth of car seats which will be donated to the event and for future car seat safety checks.

If a deputy discovers that a car seat at the event is damaged or expired, a free replacement will be provided by Northtown. The sheriff's office notes that the replacement car seat will only be provided to a parent or guardian if the child is present.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) will also be holding a car seat check on Tuesday, April 12.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.

You can find the full details for both event below:

When: Tuesday, April 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, Lockport

Additional safety information: Please call or email Cathleen Davis to reserve a time slot.

For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.