Free child seat inspections happening this week in Niagara County

The event will be held at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility in Lockport.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so this week in Niagara County.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Monday that it will be holding a free car seat safety check on Tuesday, March 8. The event will be held at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility in Lockport.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.

You can find the full details for the event below:

When: Tuesday, March 8, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, Lockport

Additional safety information: Please call or email Cathleen Davis to reserve a time slot.

For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.