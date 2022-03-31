Free child seat inspections happening next month in Niagara County

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Thursday that it will be holding two free car seat safety checks in April.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so next month in Niagara County.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Thursday that it will be holding two free car seat safety checks, with the first happening on Saturday, April 2 and the second happening Tuesday, April 12.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.

You can find the full details for both events below:

When: Saturday, April 2, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn

For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.

When: Tuesday, April 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, Lockport

Additional safety information: Please call or email Cathleen Davis to reserve a time slot.

