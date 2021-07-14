Dunkirk, Hamburg police reminding drivers to lock their cars following recent thefts

The Dunkirk Police Department and the Town of Hamburg Police have been getting reports of thefts from open cars and garages.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Dunkirk Police Department is reminding people to make sure they lock their cars.

Over the past several days Dunkirk Police have received several reports of cars being entered at night. The Town of Hamburg Police is also investigating several thefts from cars and open garages.

To prevent any other break-ins, Dunkirk Police are encouraging people to remove valuable from your car and not leave anything of value in plain sight.