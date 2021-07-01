Car demand has bounced back quickly, but new car supply issue still lingers

One major issue in the new car supply chain (and many other industries) is the global shortage of chips.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you drive by a car dealership, you might notice fewer new cars on the lot than usual.

Typically, Dave Smith Ford has about 200 new cars at his 4045 Transit Road dealership, but late last week he only had five.

Smith isn't alone. Orchard Park-based West Herr Auto Group, which has 29 locations in the Buffalo and Rochester areas, has about 60% fewer new cars available than it typically has, according to Matt Lasher, marketing director.