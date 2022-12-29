Erie County distributing formula to combat shortage following blizzard

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz directed people to call 716-585-SNOW until 7 p.m. Thursday to get formula if they need it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help combat a baby formula shortage in Erie County following a historic blizzard, a formula donation is being distributed by the county.

On Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz posted on social media that Wegmans donated baby formula to the county. Erie County Sheriff's deputies drove to Pottsville, Pennsylvania to collect the donation.

"There is a baby formula shortage locally because deliveries could not be made. I want to thank Wegmans for thousands of dollars worth of formula," Poloncarz said.

People who are in need of formula can call 716-858-SNOW (7669) if they are in dire need. The county has both liquid and powdered forms.

Poloncarz did note that the SNOW number would be going down at 7 p.m. tonight. That number was established to help people in life-threatening situations, such as those needing to get to cancer treatment, or dialysis.

A spokesperson for the county suggested that people reach out to local authorities in their city, town or village after the716-858-SNOW line is down for further assistance if they require baby formula.