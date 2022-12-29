Buffalo Dream Center used mobile food bank to give away food

These folks we are writing about are what make this "The City of Good Neighbors."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Throughout all the bad we've seen during the blizzard of 2022, we also want to take the time to recognize the good.



The Dream Center used their mobile food pantry to give out food on Buffalo's West and East sides.

They gave out chicken, fish, and other non-perishable food items in areas where people could not get to a grocery store and where people were running out essential items.

"The church used to be the place in the neighborhood where everybody knew they could go for help, and I want the Dream Center to be that for this neighborhood. So we're just really happy to help a lot of the people who can walk here today," Pastor Eric Johns said.