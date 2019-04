BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tesla CEO Elon Musk was in Buffalo Friday afternoon, Tesla has confirmed with 2 On Your Side.

Officials from Tesla say Musk visited the factory, but he will not be doing any interviews.

We will update this story when more information is released to 2 On Your Side.

